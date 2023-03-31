West Burton A: One of UK's last coal-fired power stations to shut
One of the last coal-fired power stations in the UK is to cease operations later.
West Burton A, in Nottinghamshire, was opened in 1966 but has fallen victim to emissions targets and cheaper fuels.
It was originally due to shut last year but was kept on standby due to concerns over gas supplies this winter.
Owners EDF said 117 staff were still on site but that number will be phased down as the plant is decommissioned through the rest of 2023.
Fusion reactor
West Burton A was once one of 13 coal-fired stations along the Trent valley. West Burton B is a gas-fired station and will continue operating.
While the station supplied power to the grid just once during the winter, the government had enquired about keeping it open as a standby for next winter.
But EDF said this was not practical, due to maintenance and staffing issues.
The site has been selected for a new government-backed fusion reactor.
