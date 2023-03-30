Nottinghamshire PC in court over assault of girl, 16, in back of car
- Published
A police officer charged with assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police car while she was being detained has appeared in court.
PC Kevin Markowski, of Nottinghamshire Police, denied a charge of non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.
He was not asked for a plea in relation to the charge of assault by beating.
The court heard the allegations centred on an incident in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 24 August 2022.
During the hearing, PC Markowski, 46, of Calverton, Nottinghamshire, elected to have his case heard before the crown court as opposed to magistrates.
Michael Page, chair of the bench, granted him unconditional bail.
He is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 April.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said the incident had been referred to them by the force in October, after the girl was detained in the back of a police car.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.