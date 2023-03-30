A1: Lorry crashes through central reservation
A lorry has overturned and crashed through the central reservation of the A1 in Nottinghamshire, closing the northbound carriageway.
Police shut the highway between Markham Moor and the A57 due to the collision at about 03:30 BST on Thursday.
The southbound carriageway is also restricted to one lane.
Officers said drivers should prepare for delays throughout the morning as they work to recover the lorry.
