Man arrested after car crashes into Nottinghamshire pub
A man has been arrested after a car that was reported stolen crashed into a Nottinghamshire pub.
A vehicle was reported taken from Thackeray's Lane, Woodthorpe, shortly after 20:00 BST on Monday.
It was tracked to Worksop, where it went into the Lockside pub in Victoria Square. No injuries were reported, Nottinghamshire Police added.
A 36-year-old, who went into a nearby canal in an escape bid, was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving a vehicle dangerously.
The suspect remains in custody as inquiries continue.
