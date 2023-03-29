Man arrested after car crashes into Nottinghamshire pub

Lockside pub and canalGoogle
The vehicle was tracked to Worksop, where it crashed into the Lockside pub

A man has been arrested after a car that was reported stolen crashed into a Nottinghamshire pub.

A vehicle was reported taken from Thackeray's Lane, Woodthorpe, shortly after 20:00 BST on Monday.

It was tracked to Worksop, where it went into the Lockside pub in Victoria Square. No injuries were reported, Nottinghamshire Police added.

A 36-year-old, who went into a nearby canal in an escape bid, was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving a vehicle dangerously.

The suspect remains in custody as inquiries continue.

