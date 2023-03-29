Gyms: New initiative aims to make women feel safer
- Published
The problem of women being harassed at gyms is the focus of a new initiative by Nottinghamshire police.
Recent research found 25% of 400 women surveyed had experienced an "uncomfortable interaction" at the gym like staring or inappropriate comments.
Of these, nearly a third said it had made them leave, with some never returning.
Police are planning a "safer gym group" which will commit members to a zero tolerance to harassment policy.
The survey - carried out as part of a police and local authority initiative - also found 75% of incidents were not reported.
The safer gym group will introduce additional training for staff and encourage people to report incidents.
Police said problems included unsolicited help with equipment, being watched or stared at, inappropriate comments or women having their pictures taken without consent.
Gym user Julie Carr said: "My daughter was at a gym in Nottingham and a man came up and asked her if she wanted any help.
"She said 'No thank you' but then he asked her again and he got quite close to her.
"She then had to go to reception to ask for someone to walk her out to the car. She felt that frightened by the experience she never went back."
Matt Kirk-Ellis, from Aspire4Fitness gym, said: "Anything that makes anybody feel more comfortable, you have got to be on-board with it.
"It will be good for gym business because there is a big market of people out there who have this perception that gyms are intimidating places."
Eleanor Smalley, a former PCSO leading the initiative, said: "Gyms are not just a health benefit; they are a place for mental wellbeing and socialising and people are missing out if the gyms do not address these concerns."
Safety campaigner Poppy Read-Pitt said: "This is a great scheme but it is not a long-term solution to tackling sexual harassment in gyms, in public places or in general.
"If we really want to see effective and long-term change we need to start educating men, from [when they are] young, about sexism and misogyny and how to treat women."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.