After Life: Vandalised bench in Nottingham will not be repaired
A bench inspired by the Ricky Gervais TV show After Life cannot be repaired after it was "completely destroyed" by vandals.
Nottingham City Council said the bench in Highfields Park was damaged overnight on 30 January.
It was the second bench donated to the city to be vandalised after one in the city's Arboretum was broken to bits.
The last of the spare parts were used to fix the Arboretum bench, the city council added.
In After Life, the main character Tony - played by Gervais - would often sit on a bench in the churchyard where his wife was buried.
The 25 benches were donated to councils to mark the launch of the final series in January 2022.
At the time, Nottingham City Council said it was "delighted" to receive two of them.
They were supposed to provide an opportunity to sit, chat and reflect.
Eddie Curry, from the council, said the bench at Highfields was destroyed during an "unacceptable" attack that also saw litter bins ripped from the ground and thrown into the lake.
He said: "Residents and park users will understandably be upset and angry about this, and we completely share the sentiment."
Mr Curry added: "The original Arboretum bench was vandalised last summer and Netflix very kindly sent us their final spare seat shortly afterwards.
"Given there are no more left, we will now replace the Highfields one with a council bench carrying a special plaque to identify it as part of the wider After Life campaign.
"The fact that two have now been destroyed by vandals is so disappointing."
