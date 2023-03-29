Notts County fan to walk 160 miles to match with dad's ashes
A football fan is to carry his dad's ashes 160 miles (257km) to a Notts County away game to raise money for cancer research.
John Tennyson is to walk from Nottingham to Maidstone, in Kent, over five days and hopes to arrive just in time for the Magpies' last away game of the season on 22 April.
He is raising money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his father Darryl, who died in May 2022.
The charity has thanked him.
Mr Tennyson, 51, from Long Eaton, in Derbyshire, said he and his father used to travel the country following the club until Darryl was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer and died a few weeks later.
He said: "I'm doing this walk because I wanted to make one final journey with dad.
"Ultimately I hope to spread his ashes at Meadow Lane but they are coming with me to Maidstone."
He said he was walking to Kent in stages - first from Nottingham to Leicester, then to Northampton, and then Dunstable.
From there, he plans to walk to London before the final leg to Maidstone.
"I'm not a really keen walker or anything, so I hope I'm up to the challenge," he said.
"It's just going to be me and my backpack and the long road."
'Best of luck'
Mr Tennyson thanked fellow Notts County fans who had funded hotel accommodation for each night of his journey.
He added: "I can't believe how generous people have been. It's blown me away.
"Loads of supporters knew Dad. He was absolutely mad about County and he even had a narrowboat on the Trent painted in the club colours.
"Cancer took my dad really quickly so I want to do this to try to help other people because it's an awful thing to go through for anyone."
Cancer Research UK spokesperson Jane Bullock said: "We wish John the very best of luck in the fundraising venture dedicated to his late father.
"Thanks to the efforts of individuals like John, Cancer Research UK is able to support research into the prevention and treatment of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses."
