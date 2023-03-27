Nottingham: Two people arrested in Ponzi investment scam probe
A man and woman from Nottingham have been arrested as part of an inquiry into a Ponzi investment scam.
Police said officers had recently received a number of calls relating to the alleged fraud, described as a "get-rich-quick" scheme in which people are lured into investing cash before fraudsters take it for themselves.
A 30-year-old woman and 58-year-old man were arrested on Friday.
Both have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
'Multiple victims nationwide'
Nottinghamshire Police said the woman was held on suspicion of fraud by false representation, while the man was detained on suspicion of possessing an article for use in fraud.
Det Insp Ashley Xavier said: "We have launched an investigation into an alleged Ponzi investment scam whereby multiple victims nationwide have reported losing varying sums of money.
"Officers from the force's fraud team continue to investigate.
"People who have lost money through a scam should report this immediately to the police by calling 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."
