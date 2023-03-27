Man who praised Samuel Paty murder found guilty of terrorism offences
A man who posted an image of a terrorism victim's severed head on Twitter, urging others to decapitate those who insult Islam, has been found guilty of encouraging terrorist acts.
Ajmal Shahpal also praised the killer of French school teacher Samuel Paty for being "as brave as a lion".
The 41-year-old, of Birkin Avenue in Radford, Nottingham, was convicted after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 13 April.
Jurors deliberated for about five hours before convicting Shahpal by majority verdicts of one count of intentionally encouraging terrorist acts and one of doing so recklessly.
He was cleared of a third charge of encouraging acts of terrorism.
After the verdicts, Judge Melbourne Inman KC rejected a bail application and remanded Shahpal in custody.
The judge told him: "You have been convicted of two offences. Obviously I will have to decide what the sentence is in due course, but a custodial sentence is inevitable for this type of offence.
"In the circumstances therefore, you will be remanded in custody pending your sentence."
'Extremist support'
A two-week trial was told Shahpal was arrested at his home in March 2021 after tweeting messages backing a Pakistan-based political party which supported the "out-of-hand murder of those who it thinks have committed blasphemy".
Opening the Crown's case against Shahpal at the start of the trial, prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds said: "This is a case about terrorism, that is the encouragement by this defendant of others to commit acts of terrorism.
"He did that by publishing tweets on his Twitter account which specifically encouraged others to behead those who he believed had insulted his religion, his religion being Islam."
Jurors were told Shahpal, originally from Kashmir, sent some of the tweets on his open account on 26 September 2020, a day after Charlie Hebdo's former office in Paris was targeted for a second time by Islamic extremist Zaheer Hassan Mehmood.
The court was also told he expressed support for extremists who had attacked those he viewed as blasphemers, including French school teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed on 16 October 2020.
He also tweeted an image of the severed head of Mr Paty lying on the street, saying that "the insolent had been sent to hell".
Further tweets said that whoever insulted Islam should be killed, and threatened the French government.
During his evidence, Shahpal claimed he was retweeting other people's views "just to have some more followers".
He told jurors he did not know he had retweeted a picture of Mr Paty's severed head, claiming: "At the time I did not know what picture it was that I was retweeting.
"A friend of mine who set up this account for me, he told me that if you do this, you are going to get more followers."
