Nottingham hot air balloon launched in organ donation push
A bright-pink hot air balloon has been launched for the first time as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of organ donation.
The balloon made its inaugural flight from the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham on Monday.
Schoolchildren will get the chance to have a ride on the balloon throughout the day, according to Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust.
It will be flown about 30 times in the next 12 months.
'New life to others'
Skye Irvine-Berry, a specialist nurse in NUH's organ donation team, said the project was launched to "start that conversation about organ donation".
"Some families like to release balloons when they lose a loved one, or look up at the sky/stars," she said.
"The balloon is symbolic and we want our families to look up and remember the precious gift their loved one gave."
Pilot Neil Humphries is planning to fly the balloon - funded by the trust's organ donation committee - at the Midlands Air Festival, from 2 to 4 June at Alcester in Warwickshire, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in August, and the Chatsworth Country Fair in September.
Mr Humphries said: "I'm aware of the work done by the organ donation and transplant teams at what is a very difficult time for families who are facing the loss of a loved one. Donating an organ gives new life to others that would otherwise be suffering.
"I am very happy to fly the flag [balloon] for the team."
