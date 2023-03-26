Man in hospital after 'unprovoked' Newark street attack
A man is in hospital after what police describe as an unprovoked attack in Newark.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man and his brother were set upon by three men on Middle Gate at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The 39-year-old was knocked unconscious and taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains in a serious condition.
His brother was left with minor injuries, the force said.
In a statement, police said they were looking for witnesses or anyone with information that could identify the three men, described as white and in their mid-to-late 20s.
Det Insp Pam Dowson said: "This was an unprovoked attack on two brothers enjoying a night out in Newark with their friends."
