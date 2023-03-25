Nottingham Forest season ticket price rise angers fans
- Published
Nottingham Forest have been criticised by some fans for putting up season ticket prices for next season.
The cheapest adult season ticket will cost £465, compared with £385 for the current campaign.
The club has also scrapped its 18-23 concession band, with supporters now charged adult prices from the age of 20, rather than 24.
Forest said their pricing structure "undercuts the majority of clubs in the top flight".
However, there has been a backlash to the price increases on social media - particularly the scrapping of the 18-23 category.
'Bit of a shock'
Archie Bestwick, 21, said the switch meant he would have to pay £640 to renew for next season - a sharp rise from £150 this season.
"It's such a huge increase and I don't really understand how they can justify it," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.
Stuart Clarkson, who has supported the club for 45 years, said his student son's season ticket would be increasing from £150 to £480.
"I expected it to go up - it could have gone up 50 quid, 80 quid - but with the banding just being dropped completely, it's a bit of a shock.
"I can scrape the money together but there are so many people who just aren't in that position."
Andy Caddell, chair of the Nottingham Forest Supporters' Trust, said his organisation had been briefed on the increases prior to the announcement.
He said: "The price increase of 20% for older season tickets like my own is a great deal of money, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.
"But the ones that concerned us most were those younger age groups, as they're the future of the club.
"We were concerned and represented the views of those fans [at the briefings] as best we could."
Forest chairman Nicholas Randall said: "It has always been a goal of the owners and board to maintain ticket prices at affordable levels.
"I believe that our historic pricing record, which has often involved price reductions, the creation of cheaper tickets for particular categories or the freezing of prices, has reflected this commitment.
"We have now had the opportunity to conduct our annual pricing review.
"After detailed consideration of all relevant factors we believe that we have struck the right balance in the proposed pricing structure and a simplification of pricing bands."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.