Appeal after man assaulted outside corner shop

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted outside a corner shop.Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Droversdale Road in Bircotes at about 13:30 GMT on 18 March after receiving reports a man had been knocked unconscious.The victim suffered a fractured cheek and needed stitches to his head.A force spokesman said officers were examining CCTV in the area as part of their investigations, adding anyone with information should contact officers.