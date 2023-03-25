Football physiotherapist who helped referee in cardiac arrest praised
Notts County's academy physiotherapist has been praised for helping a match official who suffered a cardiac arrest.
The B Team was playing at AFC Fylde on Wednesday when the assistant referee collapsed 10 minutes into the game.
The Magpies tweeted: "So lucky to have @PhilipRippon" and "so proud of how he handled the situation today giving life support".
Mr Rippon said he went into "autopilot" at the time but had been overwhelmed by the reaction since.
Mr Rippon said he was watching the game at AFC Fylde's ground when the referee blew his whistle and shouted for help.
"I looked up the line and the assistant referee had just slumped to the floor.
"By the time - it was just a matter of seconds - it took me to run up the line he was unresponsive.
"I just went into autopilot and just went through everything I had been taught," he said.
Fortunately it did not take long for the man to show signs of life.
Mr Rippon said: "It was only a matter of seconds because as we started he came back round.
"It was just two or three of the chest compressions and then I moved my arms and could see he was coming back."
Mr Rippon said he had spoken to the man since, who told him he was feeling "a bit sore" but keen to get back to officiating at matches.
"I'm still a bit overwhelmed by it, people saying we are heroes but it is what we are trained to do", Mr Rippon said.
