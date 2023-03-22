Red Arrows: Jets create heart in sky visible for miles around

The heart-shaped display was captured above Southwell Minster.Sarah Flanagan Art
Sarah Flanagan captured the romantic display over Southwell Minster
By Chris Waring
BBC News

An enormous love heart display - believed to have been created by the Red Arrows - has been spotted across parts of Nottinghamshire.

The display was believed to have been made by the Red Arrows, which recently moved a pair of jets to RAF Syerston, near Newark, for low-level winter training.

Cadi Lambert / Love Open Water Nottingham
Wild swimmers were shocked to see the display over Hoveringham, Nottinghamshire

Laura Goodson was out walking her dog in Kneeton at about 08:50 GMT on Wednesday when she saw the display.

She said: "We heard the rumble of the jets and instantly knew it was the Red Arrows as we had seen them training around that area before.

"It's so wonderful to see and gives you flashbacks of the buzz you would get seeing them as a child.

"We were shouting and cheering with joy. Love was definitely in the air this morning."

Laura Goodson
The heart pattern was spotted for miles around, including in Kneeton

Sarah Flanagan said the display was near her house in Southwell.

She said: "It was my birthday at the weekend and my husband pretended that he'd planned it as a surprise for me."

Creagh Concrete Products Ltd
A concrete firm in Hoveringham captured the moment

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story