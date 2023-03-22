Dean Gathercole: Rapist care home worker sentenced for further assaults
A man has been given a four-year sentence for sex attacks carried out when he worked in a children's home.
Dean Gathercole was jailed for 19 years in 2018 after being found guilty of three counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault.
Nottinghamshire Police said a woman now in her 40s learned of his offending and reported further instances of abuse.
Gathercole, 58, was convicted of three counts of sexual assault and sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
The new sentence will run concurrently with the term handed down in 2018.
Police said the abuse took place during an overnight stay at a holiday park, when the defendant assaulted the teenager - who was then in his care - in a swimming pool and a cabin.
'Simply unforgivable'
Gathercole was one of a number of former employees at children's homes mentioned during the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse's investigation into services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.
Det Con Stephen Dunn, from Nottinghamshire Police, praised the woman for the "enormous courage" she showed in reporting the abuse she suffered.
"Gathercole was entrusted to look after vulnerable young people who looked to him for guidance and support," he said.
"Instead of helping this child through a very challenging period of her life, he chose instead to groom and abuse her for his own sexual gratification.
"His behaviour was simply unforgivable, and I am pleased that he has now been held accountable for these appalling crimes."
