Nottingham youth charity faces relocation due to funding cuts
A youth charity in Nottingham that is celebrating its 30th anniversary might have to relocate due to council funding cuts.
Base 51, based on Castle Gate, supports vulnerable 11-25 year olds in the city.
In 2022, Nottingham City Council stopped funding the youth group, which the charity said had left it £360,000 short.
The council said it was meeting with the group to explore their options.
"It's put the charity in a difficult position," said Verity Mitchell, head of fundraising and events at the charity.
"Our building is really special. We've got a gym, we've got a dance studio, we've got a recording studio and special counselling suites as well.
"Although we will continue what we do, bits of it will have to change."
The council said it had been receiving less and less in government grants over the years to pay for local services, like the youth charity.
A city council spokesperson said: "Base 51 provides valuable services to young people in our city, alongside other providers of youth services.
"We are due to meet Base 51 representatives this week to explore options for their continued operations in the city, as part of our ongoing support for the organisation to become self-sustaining."
