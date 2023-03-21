Skegby: Council condemns fake immigration hostel signs
A council has condemned signs that were put up outside a former pub suggesting it could be turned into an "immigration processing hostel".
Ashfield District Council said the "fake" change of use signs were put up at the closed-down Blue Bell pub in Mansfield Road, Skegby.
The local authority said no such application had been submitted, adding it has launched its own inquiry.
Nottinghamshire Police has also been contacted, the council added.
The council's executive director of place, Robert Docherty, said: "As a council, we cannot understand why anyone would want to do this and a full investigation is now under way. The matter has also been reported to the police."
