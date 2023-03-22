Woman hurt in Nottingham suspected hit-and-run crash
Police have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Nottingham.
A woman was hit as she crossed King Edward Street near Lower Parliament Street, at about 18:05 GMT on 16 March.
The dark-coloured vehicle did not stop at the scene.
Police said the actions of the driver were "unacceptable". The woman's injuries are not thought to be life-altering or life-threatening.
The vehicle drove on towards Glasshouse Street after the crash.
Officers have carried out inquiries in the area and studied CCTV footage and now want to speak to anyone with information on the collision.
PC Aaron Harthill-Harrison said: "Thankfully the pedestrian was not seriously injured but for the motorist to not stop at the scene is completely unacceptable.
"This is an extremely busy road intersection for both traffic and pedestrians and we believe there were multiple witnesses to this incident."
