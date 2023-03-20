Bobbers Mill: Two arrested after man fatally struck by car
Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car in Nottingham.
Vasile Predoiu, 66, from Broxtowe, died at the scene in Alfreton Road, Bobbers Mill, at about 22:35 GMT on Friday.
The car involved initially left the scene but returned a short time later, police said.
After inquiries, two 23-year-old men were arrested by Nottinghamshire Police on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The first suspect was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving whilst unlicenced and uninsured, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The second was also held on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The men have been bailed while the investigation continues.
Police said officers were continuing their inquiries and asked for anyone with information or footage, particularly of a dark-blue Audi A3 in the area at the time, to get in touch.
Detectives have also appealed to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United football supporters to check their dashcam footage, if they were making their way home via Bobbers Mill following their Premier League match on Friday night.
