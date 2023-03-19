Fire crews remain at scene of Mansfield warehouse blaze
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of an warehouse blaze in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Savanna Rags clothes warehouse in Forest Road shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
A number of residents have been unable to return home following an evacuation due to the fire, with power outages affecting the surrounding area.
The fire service said seven crews remained at the scene to continue to fight the blaze.
The service added it received a large number of calls from the public to report smoke coming from the area on Saturday.
An evacuation centre has been opened at Oak Tree Leisure Centre in the town for residents waiting to be allowed home.
Crews continue to work hard to contain the fire on forest road Mansfield. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/V4P9QiQVXZ— Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) March 18, 2023
Savanna Rags has confirmed the fire took place at its premises. A spokesperson for the company said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that we must inform you that a fire broke out at our warehouse.
"Due to this we are ceasing our operations with immediate effect. We will advise any further updates when new information becomes available."
More than 100 firefighters from 16 crews have been involved in the operation, with Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue closed and several properties evacuated.
Bus services have also been diverting from the area.
Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones, from Nottinghamshire Police, said there were no reports of any injuries but that neighbouring streets had been evacuated as a precaution.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.