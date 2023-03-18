Mansfield: Homes evacuated after fire at industrial building
- Published
Several homes have been evacuated as firefighters tackle a fire at an industrial building in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building in Forest Road shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
The service said it received a large number of calls from the public to report smoke coming from the area.
An evacuation centre had been opened at a leisure centre in the town for residents waiting to be allowed home.
Crews continue to work hard to contain the fire on forest road Mansfield. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/V4P9QiQVXZ— Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) March 18, 2023
About 70 firefighters have been involved in the operation, with Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue closed and several properties evacuated.
Bus services have also been diverting from the area.
Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thankfully there are no reports of any injuries but neighbouring streets have been evacuated as a precaution.
"The Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, will open from 19:00 as a place of safety for members of the public affected by the fire.
"This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time so please avoid the area if possible."
