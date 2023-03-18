Firefighters tackle Mansfield industrial blaze
About 50 firefighters have been tackling an industrial fire in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building in Forest Road shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
The service said it received a large number of calls from the public to report smoke coming from the area.
Firefighters advised locals to avoid the area and close doors and windows if affected by the smoke.
Crews continue to work hard to contain the fire on forest road Mansfield. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/V4P9QiQVXZ— Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) March 18, 2023
Police officers have also been assisting the fire service with Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue closed and several properties evacuated.
Nottinghamshire Police said a rest centre was on standby for evacuated residents "if the incident becomes prolonged".
