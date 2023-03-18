Firefighters tackle Mansfield industrial blaze

Smoke has been seen coming from an industrial site in Mansfield

About 50 firefighters have been tackling an industrial fire in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building in Forest Road shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.

The service said it received a large number of calls from the public to report smoke coming from the area.

Firefighters advised locals to avoid the area and close doors and windows if affected by the smoke.

Police officers have also been assisting the fire service with Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue closed and several properties evacuated.

Nottinghamshire Police said a rest centre was on standby for evacuated residents "if the incident becomes prolonged".

