Beeston: Probe into damaged water pipe that flooded homes
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating after a damaged water pipe flooded a number of homes in Nottinghamshire.
The HSE confirmed it was making inquiries into what happened near Lime Grove Avenue and Gwenbrook Avenue in Beeston on 7 March.
About 10 households were evacuated - with some now told they could be out of their properties for up to a year.
The HSE can bring prosecutions, which can result in fines and prison terms.
A Severn Trent spokesperson previously said a "third party" caused the damage to one of their larger pipes as they were working on a building site nearby.
The affected pipe has since been repaired.
One of the householders affected, 99-year-old Kathleen Collins, was escorted from her home in Audon Avenue by firefighters.
"I've lived here since 1939 and have never seen anything like it," she said at the time.
Resident Craig Henson was struck by a rock thrown into the air by water pressure.
"I was working in the conservatory and there was just this big bang," he said.
"All these rocks started flying and they smashed the windows and all water was coming in so I ran to get the dog.
"One of the rocks hit my foot, although it seems to be fine, but the house is completely flooded and ruined."