Terrorism arrest after planned police operation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said officers arrested the 26-year-old suspect on Tuesday during a planned operation in the Lady Bay area of West Bridgford.
He was detained on suspicion of preparing to commit acts of terrorism as part of an ongoing investigation, the force added.
The man remains in custody and officers are still in the area investigating.
