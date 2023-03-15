Coal power plant 'to close as planned' despite winter standby request
A coal-fired power plant "will close as planned" this month, despite its recent use as an emergency backup.
Energy company EDF confirmed West Burton A in Nottinghamshire will cease to operate from 31 March.
It had been due to be decommissioned in September last year, but this was delayed in case it needed to be used in a winter emergency, and the site was in action during the recent cold snap.
The government said it wanted to negotiate to keep it for next winter.
'Very challenging'
On Wednesday the National Grid said it had been asked by the government to negotiate with EDF and others to keep coal plants that would otherwise retire on standby for another winter.
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero wrote to National Grid's Electricity System Operator (ESO) to ask it to ensure there were contingencies in place amid an energy supply shortage.
In a statement EDF cited "a number of workforce and operational reasons" that make keeping the site open "very challenging".
"Retaining suitably qualified and local personnel to ensure safe operation was a major challenge last year and, looking forward, becomes untenable as many of the workforce have stayed on well beyond planned retirement dates already," the company said.
The ESO said it would not comment on negotiations until a deal was ready for commercial reasons, while the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "Ultimately, the decision will be a commercial one for the coal generators and ESO will update the market in due course."
