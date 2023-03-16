'How opera changed my life after homelessness'
Around 100 people who have experienced homelessness are to perform an opera that some of them have written.
The people, from Nottingham, Manchester and London, will take part in performances organised by the charity Streetwise, an opera company that works with people who have been homeless.
The performances will take place in the three cities from 20 March.
They will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and The Sixteen choir.
The production is designed to help participants gain confidence and rebuild their lives.
Caroline Middleton, 49, said Streetwise Opera had been a "life saver".
Ms Middleton spent a month on the streets after leaving school.
She now lives in Nottingham and volunteers at the Emmanuel House charity shop.
"My confidence has gone through the roof," she said, of the performances.
"It's the best thing. It's improved my quality of life. I feel so much happier physically and mentally. It's like magic."
Simon Kemp, 58, spent around two years on the streets after leaving his parents' home.
Mr Kemp said Streetwise Opera had changed his life.
"I've really come a long way," he said.
"I started to realise that I have got a life. I've got some skills, talents and I'm going to use them.
"I get excited when I start singing and performing. It's the most wonderful thing. I feel like a star."
Both Ms Middleton and Mr Kemp helped to write three songs about Nottingham as part of the performance - called Re:Sound.
They will be performing the songs - which include the story of a local Luddite and a piece about the city's shopping centre - at the Nottingham Playhouse on 21 March.
"We're putting Nottingham on the map," Ms Middleton said.
Rachael Williams, chief executive of Streetwise Opera, said: "People who experience homelessness very often feel they have no sense of agency or any ownership over their cities.
"They are made to feel as unwelcome guests that will never truly belong. We are challenging this with Re:sound, as we celebrate the creativity and courage of those who have been homeless."
