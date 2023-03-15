Retford: Two men arrested over failed cash machine theft
Two men have been arrested over a failed attempt to steal a cash machine during a ram-raid at a shop.
Nottinghamshire Police said a JCB teleporter was used to knock through a wall at Spar in Wesley Road, Retford, at about 03:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The offenders fled the scene in a van after the break-in was interrupted by officers.
Two men, aged 41 and 49, were detained on Wednesday morning on suspicion of commercial burglary, the force added.
The 41-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after an officer was grabbed by the neck during the arrest.
The officer was not seriously injured.
Police said the teleporter, which was left embedded in the store, would be analysed and the force has appealed for more information.
