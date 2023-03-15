Mansfield: Fire breaks out at town centre estate agents
Several fire crews were called out to a blaze above an estate agents in Mansfield town centre.
Eight engines from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire responded to the blaze, which broke out above Frank Innes in Market Street in the early hours.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the street and the surrounding areas.
A section of road in the area - Quaker Way to White Hart Street - has been closed.
