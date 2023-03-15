Nottingham tram fares set to rise amid soaring costs
- Published
Fares for Nottingham's tram network are set to rise again in April as operators deal with soaring costs.
Tramlink, the group of companies behind the network, said costs had gone up by 11% and its electricity bill had doubled.
How much prices will rise by has not yet been revealed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It follows a previous increase in March 2022 as the network seeks to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.
'Right level'
The move was revealed at a Nottingham City Council tram meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting heard there had been an increase in footfall across Nottingham's network in the past few months but that it was still dealing with changes in behaviour as a result of the pandemic.
Tramlink's chief operating officer Andrew Conroy was asked whether putting prices up might negatively impact passenger numbers, but he responded he did not think this would be the case.
"We've done everything that we possibly need to do to check the elasticity of a fair increase is at the right level," he said.
"Our costs have gone up by nearly 11%, so that's happening. Our electricity costs have gone up by nearly 200%."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.