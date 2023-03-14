Lucian Abbey: Man killed in two-van crash named
A man who died in a crash involving two vans in Nottinghamshire has been named by police.
Lucian Abbey, 51, from the Leeds area, died at the scene following the crash in Bawtry Road, Bircotes, at 09:45 GMT on Thursday.
Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road was closed in both directions for most of the day.
Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
