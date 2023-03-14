JCB rammed through Retford Spar store in failed ATM burglary
A JCB teleporter was rammed into a shop front in a failed bid to steal a cash machine.
Officers were called to Wesley Road in Retford, at about 03:30 GMT on Tuesday, following reports of a break-in at the Spar store.
Police attended the scene and disturbed an attempt to steal an ATM, which was found still inside the premises.
The offenders fled the scene in a white van that was later found abandoned, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Detectives are analysing the JCB - which was left embedded in the shop - and other items left at the scene.
Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher said the ram-raid was a "pre-planned and targeted burglary attempt" and is urging witnesses who may have been in the area to come forward.
