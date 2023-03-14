National Highways to allow graffiti on Nottingham underpass
Street artists have been allowed to graffiti an underpass following an agreement with National Highways.
The agreement - the first of its kind struck by the organisation that looks after England's major roads - will allow artists to paint in Brown's Tunnels, under the A52 in Nottingham.
Street art organiser Jeanie Barton said artists could now be creative without fear of being arrested.
National Highways said the agreement allowed people to express themselves.
Ms Barton is the founder of the Beeston Street Art project, a community group that supports creativity.
She said she hoped the underpass could become one of Britain's biggest legal street art sites.
"There are loads of legal spaces around the UK," she said.
"This is the first site that National Highways has allowed for artists to paint legally.
"It's enabled the community to be even more proactive and creative and to spend time together without worry of getting arrested or their work getting buffed out the next day."
Artist Ivan Bainbridge added: "It's attracted artists from all over the country already.
"We've had people from Liverpool and Sheffield. I've had a friend come over from Spain to paint. It's an attraction for our city. It brings so much colour in a dull world."
Artists at the site are asked to paint only within permitted zones, not to spray anything offensive and to keep the area clean.
Painting anywhere that is visible to traffic is also not allowed because the organisation fears it could distract drivers.
"Safety is our top priority," said National Highways route manager Samantha Pinnock.
"This initiative offers people an opportunity to express themselves in a safe environment.
"We're delighted to be supporting the Beeston Street Art project because we understand the importance of supporting local groups aiming to make a real difference in the community."
