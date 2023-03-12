Melbourne crash: Driver dies as car hits tree
- Published
A man died when the car he was driving hit a tree in Derbyshire.
The Renault Clio hit the tree in Station Road, Melbourne, just before 04:30 GMT on Saturday.
The driver was found dead at the scene and his family informed, police said, but have released no more details of the victim.
No-one else is reported to have been involved or injured in the crash, which closed the road for the whole of Saturday morning.
Officers have asked anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV from the area to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.