Man on attempted murder charge over police attack
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was attacked with a knife.
Officers were called to Bullock Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, at around 01:15 GMT on Saturday to reports of a disturbance.
While they were detaining a suspect, one officer was attacked by another man, suffering head injuries.
A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
He has also been charged with threats to commit criminal damage and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police carried out a search of the area and located a suspect who was found to be in possession of drugs.
The officer has been treated in hospital and is now reported to be recovering well.
A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply in relation to the incident has been released on police bail.
