Two arrests after drugs and cash found in property
Two people have been arrested after police found heroin, cocaine and cannabis at a property in Nottingham.
Police said they carried out the search on Thursday following reports of drug activity around the house in Haydn Road, Sherwood.
Amounts of cash were also removed by officers.
A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
The suspects were also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and the importation of drugs.
Police said they had seized "large amounts" of drugs and cash but did not specify exact quantities.
Det Sgt James Hirst said: "Despite making these arrests, our inquiries are still very much ongoing into this incident, so we'd ask anyone with information to call the police."
