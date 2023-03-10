Police appeal after dog-on-dog attack in Nottinghamshire park
- Published
Officers are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by another dog.
Nottinghamshire Police said a Hungarian Vizsla was being walked on its lead at Gedling Country Park at about 09:00 GMT on Tuesday when it was attacked by the dog, believed to be a Weimaraner that was off its lead.
The injured dog was given three stitches for a wound to its side.
Police said officers were looking to trace the owner of the offending dog.
He is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, slim to medium build and aged in his late 40s to early 50s, and was wearing a fluorescent orange jacket and a dark-coloured bobble hat.
PC Annie Bloomfield said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of what happened and we are urging the owner of the offending dog to come forward or anyone who recognises him from the description to get in touch with us."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.