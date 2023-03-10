Couple jailed for Sneinton racial abuse revenge stabbing
- Published
A man who stabbed another man in the head after he racially abused his partner has been jailed for 23 years.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Miran Amir left the man with serious injuries after his partner Anna Wolska was abused in Sneinton on 13 July.
The 23-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder, causing actual bodily harm and possessing a knife in public.
Wolska, 39, was jailed for five years after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.
She had been found not guilty of attempted murder by a jury.
'Revenge attack'
The court heard Amir and Wolska, both of Colwick Road in Sneinton, had been subjected to "particularly abusive" comments, including racial insults about their relationship, from the victim prior to the day of the attack.
Judge Steven Coupland, sentencing the couple, said Wolska was then confronted with "abuse of the worst and most offensive kind", leading to her losing her temper and calling her partner, who emerged from their home with a knife.
"If you had left it [the abuse] there, Ms Wolska, you would have been the victim of the bad behaviour of someone else," the judge told the defendant.
A confrontation occurred at the junction of Port Arthur Road and Sneinton Dale at about 17:00 BST.
Amir stabbed the man in the head and back, fracturing his skull, causing a bleed on the brain and cutting his diaphragm, and the court heard Wolska also prevented the man's friends from coming to his aid while he was being attacked.
Children were among members of the public who witnessed the assault.
The couple fled the scene and later got rid of the knife before attempting to avoid arrest.
The judge said only "pure luck" meant the attack did not result in death.
"In essence this was a prolonged revenge attack using a dangerous weapon in a public place," he said.
Det Con Ruth Towle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the "brutal" attack "could easily have resulted in far worse consequences and had a fatal outcome".
"This was a shocking and extreme act of violence that resulted in catastrophic injuries," she said.
"This assault was violent and sustained and took place in broad daylight in the heart of a tight-knit community which was full of children who had just finished their school day and members of the public using the local shops."
