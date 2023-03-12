Nottinghamshire father and son nursing students hope to inspire
- Published
A father and son who are studying mental health nursing together have said they hope their story will encourage more men to consider a career in nursing.
Adrian and Kacper Dzialo, from Gedling in Nottinghamshire, are studying a BSc in the subject at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).
They said they wanted to look after vulnerable people.
Adrian, 38, said his wife Alicja, 39, had already been a practising nurse for some time, adding their youngest son Jacob, 16, also wants to follow in their footsteps.
He said his wife had been one of his inspirations in his career choice and working with his son had helped them both with their studies.
'Really interesting experience'
"At first, all of our friends and family were very surprised when they found out that me and my son would be studying together at university," he said.
"[But it] has brought us closer together.
"Kacper is much better at planning than I am and has been able to give me tips with my assignment planning.
"I'm so proud of him and how hard he works. I've also been able to understand Alicja's experience at work better now that I'm studying to become a nurse as well."
Kacper, 18, added: "It's been a really interesting experience studying with my dad and it isn't common for people to say they come home and share stories with their dad about your day at university.
"My little brother Jacob has said he's been inspired by my passion for nursing and he now wants to apply to study nursing too when he is old enough."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.