Public science festival returns with sweet cannon
A science festival designed to engage the public is returning to Nottingham.
Science in the Park, at Wollaton Hall, is a free festival that takes place as part of British Science Week.
Organisers said the event would feature a range of interactive exhibits suitable for pre-school children through to adults.
Experts from local universities will help visitors find out about subjects like X-rays, robots, lasers, geology, physics and biology.
Exercise science
The one-day festival, backed by Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and the University of Nottingham is in its 12th year.
It runs on Saturday from 11:00 to 15:30 GMT and will feature a sweet cannon to see how far and fast a sweet can travel, which aims to teach about forensic science, ballistics and physics.
Exercise physiologists from NTU will be on hand to teach visitors about things such as what drives the urge to breathe, testing how strong you are and what kind of activities are good for bone health.
Dr Adam Chester, from NTU, said: "Science in the Park is the Nottingham British Science Association's flagship event and is a great way to engage the community with science and encourage them to think about the science that's all around them.
"It is a fantastic free day out for all the family and will feature some fantastic exhibits to enjoy and experts to learn from."
