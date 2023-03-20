New series of 24 Hours in A&E to be made in Nottingham
A second series of the Channel 4 hospital documentary 24 Hours in A&E is due to be filmed in Nottingham.
The programme moved to the city's Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in 2021 after 10 years in London.
Seven episodes of the first series based in Nottingham have already aired, with more to follow later in the year.
The chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust, Anthony May, said the series had been an unmitigated success.
Dr Amanjeet Dahaley, who has worked in the hospital's major trauma unit for six years, said he had been recognised by people since he featured in the first series.
"The local greengrocers have recognised me [and] someone from a well-known coffee chain," he said.
"But I think overall it's really helped moral, not just within staff members but also patients and relatives.
"It's a good news story in a climate where we don't have too many of those at the moment."
Each episode is filmed over a 24-hour period and takes nine weeks to edit.
A team of 100 production staff will work in shifts on location, 24 hours a day.
The programme was first broadcast in 2011 from King's College Hospital in south London before moving to St George's Hospital - also in south London - in 2014.
Mr May said: "The feedback has been amazing. People can really relate to it.
"I think it's been an unmitigated success and I think the people who have watched it think that as well.
"People do a great job in A&E, they really do.
"[I've seen] how much they care about their work and how much they dislike people waiting too long; they want to do better for people."
