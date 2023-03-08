Linda Davis: E-scooter rider, 14, sentenced over woman's death
- Published
A 14-year-old has been sentenced for causing the death of a woman while on a privately-owned electric scooter.
The boy, who cannot be named, hit Linda Davis on a pavement in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June.
The 71-year-old grandmother died six days later in hospital.
At Nottingham Youth Court, he was given a 12-month referral order after earlier admitting causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He also admitted causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured at a hearing in February.
The court heard at the time of the crash, the boy was riding the scooter - which had been bought for him only days before - at about 20mph (32km/h).
Mrs Davis was with her husband, Gary, who had parked and got out to go into a shop when she was struck in Southwell Road East, hitting her head as she fell.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Davis described his wife as "my spark and the centre of my world".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.