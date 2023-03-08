Beeston: Clean-up under way after damaged pipe floods homes
Clean-up work is continuing after a damaged pipe sent water shooting high into the air.
About 10 houses were evacuated near Gwenbrook Avenue and Lime Grove Avenue in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Severn Trent said the leak was caused by a third party's building work and the pipe had since been repaired.
Trams are still suspended between Toton Lane and University Boulevard while the water subsides.
Residents said that rocks were thrown into the air by the pipe and smashed windows.
Local, Craig Henson, said: "One of the rocks hit my foot, although it seems to be fine, but the house is completely flooded and ruined."
A Severn Trent spokesperson said a "small number of homes" were experiencing low water pressure on Wednesday morning as repair work continued.
"Due to the severity of the damage caused by third party construction contractors to our mains network and the subsequent complex repairs required, our teams worked through the night and will continue into this morning to complete our investigations and the repairs," the firm said.
"We're continuing to work with the local authorities and services to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we'd like to thank everybody for their understanding as we work hard to make these complex repairs."
Tram passengers can use tickets and passes on Orange line buses.