Beeston: Burst pipe sees water shooting over houses
- Published
About 10 properties in Nottinghamshire have been flooded after a water main burst.
Water was seen shooting metres into the air from the pipe near an area on Gwenbrook Avenue and Lime Grove Avenue in Beeston on Tuesday.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said trams between Toton Lane and University Boulevard had been stopped.
Severn Trent said the leak was due to the actions of a third party, adding it was working to repair the damage.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said people in the majority of the flooded homes had been evacuated.
It added nearby High Road had been shut, and that a cordon was in place.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "One of our larger pipes in Beeston has been damaged by a third party.
"Our teams are currently on site, and we're working hard to keep our local customers on supply as we repair this damage, which we will complete as quickly as possible."
Tram passengers can use tickets and passes on Orange line buses.