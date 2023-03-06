Doreen Raynor: Arrest after woman, 89, dies following crash
An 89-year-old woman has died after a crash in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Huntingdon Street at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
Doreen Raynor, known as Mar Raynor, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died shortly afterwards.
A 29-year-old woman was held at the scene on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through alcohol or drugs, and later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Huntingdon Street was closed near Union Street for several hours while investigations took place.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to get in touch.
