Beeston: Microwave thrown at police by man in attic
A microwave was thrown at police officers by a man who was hiding in an attic.
Locals reported hearing the sound of people fighting coming from a house in Harcourt Street, Beeston, shortly before 01:30 GMT on Friday.
A woman, found at the property with a head injury, was taken to hospital.
Three men, aged 47, 50 and 52 and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Nottinghamshire Police said that as they entered the home they were stopped from going into the attic by a man who threw a number of objects at them, including a mattress and microwave.
The 47-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of the possession of class A drugs.
Det Insp Simon Harrison, said the woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
"We are treating this incident extremely seriously and a scene is in place whilst we fully investigate the circumstances," he said.
