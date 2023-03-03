Teacher's 'lapse in concentration' killed pensioner
A teacher who killed a 73-year-old woman in a crash has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.
Emma Parkes said she did not see a car turning left "until it was too late" and pulled onto the other side of the road in Cuckney on 16 April 2022.
In doing so she hit a car driven by Yvonne Roberts. Her son said the death was a "huge loss to the family".
A "momentary lapse in concentration" had "tragic consequences" on the Nottinghamshire road, the court heard.
'Too late'
Nottingham Magistrates' Court was told the defendant, 25, from Cherry Tree Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, was travelling along Budby Road at about 10:00 BST on 16 April 2022.
Parkes was driving a Kia Rio at "50 mph" on the single-carriageway road which had a limit of 60 mph as she approached a stationary vehicle waiting to turn left, the court heard.
Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Parkes "didn't see" the car in front "until it was too late".
The court was told Parkes took "evasive action" and pulled into the opposite carriageway.
"This is a case in which a momentary lapse in concentration and a split decision has had tragic consequences," Ms Baughan said.
"Tragically, Yvonne Roberts was travelling in the opposite direction and Ms Parkes collided with her Nissan Duke and we know the consequences as Ms Roberts sadly lost her life."
The defendant also suffered "life-changing injuries" and is suffering from "deep-seated emotional trauma".
Ms Roberts, a voluntary carer from Sheffield, was on her way to visit a friend, the court heard.
Caring nature
Her son, listening via video-link from Somerset, paid tribute in a victim impact statement.
He said his mother, a retired financial adviser who lived in the Sheffield suburb of Greenhill, was a volunteer care worker and often ran errands for elderly neighbours.
"She had an unconditionally caring nature," he said.
"It was always me and my mum, she was my family. To have her torn away from me in such a graphic and unnecessary way has left a void in my life."
Sarah Green, defending, said Parkes had been driving for about five years and was a "careful and considerate driver" with no antecedence.
"Sadly those, two to three seconds of her looking away was all it took for the tragic consequences that we're dealing with today," Ms Green said.
'Catastrophic mistake'
District judge Gillian Young handed Parkes a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, as well as an 18-month driving ban.
The judge said: "You've accepted responsibility for this tragic incident but you are before the court over a grave and catastrophic mistake.
"I've read strong, personal mitigation. You work as a teacher and are very well though of by your employer highlighting your caring nature.
"I know you are very remorseful."
Parkes pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing.
