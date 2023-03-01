Nottingham: Four charged over inflatable boat migrant smuggling
Four people have been charged in connection with a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants into the UK.
Twelve migrants and two British men were previously detained on 30 October when Belgian police stopped a speedboat leaving the coast of Flanders.
Four men, aged 44, 46, 48 and 51, have since been charged with smuggling offences.
They have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March.
The arrests were made as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into a group suspected of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.
Investigators claim they used a boat to travel to Belgium to collect migrants, landing at Margate in Kent.
