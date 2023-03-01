Broxtowe Labour accuses national party of 'imposing' outside candidate
Labour campaigners have accused national officials of unfairly "imposing" an outside candidate to stand in the next general election.
Broxtowe's selection committee released a statement on Tuesday saying they were resigning from the process.
Greg Marshall, Broxtowe Borough Council representative for Beeston West, said he felt "huge disappointment" after missing out on the shortlist.
The Labour party said "robust due diligence processes" were in place.
'Unfairness'
With a general election expected to take place next year, parties are in the process of putting forward prospective parliamentary candidates.
Candidates for Labour must first get onto a longlist selected by its National Executive Committee before a shortlist is provided to constituency members to pick from.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it understood the three shortlisted candidates were Juliet Campbell, Jamie McMahon and Anna-Joy Rickard.
Mr Marshall unsuccessfully stood for Labour in 2017 and 2019, losing to Conservative incumbent Darren Henry in the latter contest.
He said he had been "blocked" from standing again, and criticised national party officials.
"I have been blocked because the party knew I would win," he said.
"The unfairness of this decision is something that will take a long time to overcome, especially given that I have stood twice before, served as a councillor and deputy Labour leader for over a decade, and I am currently leading a national strike for Britain's largest union and important Labour affiliate, Unison."
Broxtowe Labour's selection committee backed Mr Marshall.
"The constituency party has been sidelined throughout the entire process, and our choice of candidates has clearly been rigged to suit the leadership's preference," a statement said.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Robust due diligence processes have been put in place to make sure everyone selected is of the highest calibre and for that we'll make no apologies.
"We're really pleased that outstanding Labour candidates have already been selected in constituencies across Britain, and that work continues."
