Worksop: Man suffers fractured skull in group fight
- Published
A man was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain during a fight in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to reports of a group of people fighting outside a store in Gateford Road, Worksop, shortly after 14:30 GMT on Saturday.
They found a man in his 30s who fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital.
Officers are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the fight or knows anyone involved.
The man has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering from his injuries.
PC Chris Putland, said: "This was a nasty assault which left the victim being rushed to hospital and needing immediate attention.
"We are continuing to carry out lengthy CCTV inquiries and our neighbourhood officers are out in the area on regular patrols throughout Worksop town centre so if you have any information please do come forward."
